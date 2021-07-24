Erie City Council removes resolution for Griswold Park putting park improvement plans on hold

Plans for Griswold Park are being put to a halt as Erie City Council removes a resolution for park improvements.

The resolution was intended for city officials to be on board with a plan created by a non-profit called Erie’s Station Square.

Business owners surrounding Griswold Park created the non-profit and planned to invest and improve the park by adding pickle ball courts, a synthetic ice rink, and musical swings.

Earlier this week city council decided that they needed more time to make a decision about the plan.

One council member said that despite the halt, he believes that this plan could be a good thing for the city.

“The plan that they presented to council is a great plan and it will be an asset both to that area of the city, as well as the city as a whole,” said Jim Winarski, Erie City Council.

City council will revisit this resolution at a meeting in the next two months.

