Erie City Council review $3.1 million community block grant at study session

Erie City Council members received a look at the 2020 community development block grant.

During tonight’s study session, council members reviewed a $3.1 million grant. Grant funding will be used for a variety of public service activities, assistance home rehab, and buyer assistance.

More than $800,000 looks to be used in home funding while $280,000 will be used for emergency shelters. The city’s community and economic development department looks to allocate the grants to a variety of programs where assistance is needed.

“To be able to invest in the community centers and the block grant dollars, to be able to assist the low and moderate income folks, their homes and neighborhoods, just a variety of different activities. This funding is vital.” said Chris Groner, Director of Economic Development for the City of Erie.

Public meetings regarding grant funding will take place in April.