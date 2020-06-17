Erie City Council set to meet for funding towards police body cameras

Erie City Council is set to discuss funding for police body cameras during tonight’s meeting.

Funding for the cameras is set to be decided in the final passage. Council voted unanimously in favor during the first reading to move forward with the nearly $250,000 in funding to bring in the new piece of equipment.

This funding will ensure that each uniformed officer will have a body camera as well as adding cameras to some of the cruisers.

“I think it can work two fold. The police will have conscientious that their camera is on as well as the citizens will know that now our police force is supplied with body cameras so both sides of the equation will be aware of what is going on at the time,” said Jim Winarski, Erie City Council President.

Tonight’s City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30.