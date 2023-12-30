The vacant seat on Erie City Council could soon be filled by current City Councilman Mel Witherspoon.

City council will soon vote to appoint a new member to fill the two-year vacant seat, after opening a public application earlier this month.

There’s now a resolution on Wednesday’s agenda to appoint Mel Witherspoon, a longtime public servant. Witherspoon has served on the council for 20 years, and he has reached his term limit.

However, this resolution sponsored by Councilman Ed Brzezinski states Witherspoon is able to be appointed after his term ended. City Council President Chuck Nelson had this to say:

“I really respect the record that Mel brings to the table but this is in a lifetime achievement award. This is a job and I have my concerns about moving forward also with the issues of term limits it’s being debated whether this violates the letter of the law of term limits, but it certainly violates the spirit of the law,” Nelson said.

Erie City Council will vote on this resolution on Wednesday, January 3 during their 9:00 A.M. meeting.