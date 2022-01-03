Erie City Council swears in three new members while Mayor Joe Schember begins second term

It was a historic swearing in at Erie City Hall on January 3rd.

Three new faces are taking their seat on Erie City Council.

Mayor Joe Schember will also officially be kicking off his second term as mayor.

One of those new members made history for the City of Erie as Mayor Joe Schember used his past four years to fast track change in the city.

Jasmine Flores, Chuck Nelson, and Maurice Antwon Troop were sworn in as new members of city council.

Flores becomes the first Latina woman and youngest sitting member in the city’s history.

“We have always my whole life never had access to affordable free, not free but affordable, healthy food. So I just want to change that narrative,” said Jasmine Flores, (D), City of Erie.

For Councilman Troop, he wants the city to feel safe for everyone.

“So one of the big things I believe is making our city a safe city for the people who live here and for people who are thinking about coming to our city,” said Maurice Antwon Troop, (D), Erie City Council.

Councilman Nelson said that finding ways to improve the City of Erie is the focus for his term.

“We need to move forward and a lot of that’s going to be finding what other cities are doing and what they’re successful with and bringing that success to Erie,” said Chuck Nelson, (D), Erie City Council.

Moving forward, Mayor Joe Schember said that it’s important to have a strong working relationship with the new council members.

“So if they have a question or an issue they should text me or call me. I give all of them my cell phone, and you know ask me any questions or if I do something you think is wrong, let me know that it is. Let’s talk it through,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

Mayor Schember added that he’ll use what he learned the last four years to propel more changes in his second term.

“COVID-19 of course has been a real challenge for the last couple of years. There’s something none of us ever expected to happen, but I really want to get that endorsed as soon as we can, move forward with making Erie better,” said Schember.

Liz Allen was sworn in to start her second term on council, and Teresa Stankeiwicz was sworn in for her third term as Erie City Controller.