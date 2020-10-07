Erie City Council tables resolution that looked to authorize the city to allow PennDOT to move forward on the Bayfront Parkway project

A project that looks to bring improvements to Erie’s Bayfront Parkway is facing yet another delay.

Erie City Council has tabled a resolution that looked to authorize the city to allow PennDOT to move forward on the Bayfront Parkway project.

If approved, PennDOT would have been authorized issue to proceed with railroad design and construction.

However, Councilwoman Liz Allen made the motion to table this vote until council’s October 21st meeting because she believes that there are more questions that need to be answered.

“To make sure we understand what is proposed, what’s included in the current budget, what else needs to be done down by the road and where that money might actually come from in a time when we have severe financial restraints,” said Liz Allen, Erie City Councilwoman.