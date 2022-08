A resolution is expected to be discussed by members of Erie City Council on Wednesday night.

This resolution could double the pay for future councilmembers.

The resolution is sponsored by Councilmember Jasmine Flores and would raise the pay for councilmembers from the current $6,000 a year to $12,000.

The president of the council would see a pay jump from the current $7,500 to $14,000.

The law currently requires council pay increase to be held until the next election cycle.