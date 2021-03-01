Erie City Council to discuss after hours club ordinance at Wednesday’s meeting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Erie City Council members will soon discuss the ordinance of after hours clubs operating within the City of Erie.

On Wednesday, council will discuss bottle clubs and dance clubs being in the presence of residential areas in the City of Erie. Council will also discuss the zoning districts in which these businesses can be located.

“Balance this so that we are not putting a kibosh on businesses and young entrepreneurs, while also making sure that we’re taking into account the concerns of the neighbors.” said Liz Allen.

Erie City Council expects to have a majority vote on the ordinance

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar