Erie City Council members are looking to bridge a divide over adding upgrades to a local park on the east side of Erie.

Erie City Councilman Michael Keys wants $2.2 million of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to go towards Rodger Young Park that will add a new 400-meter competition level track.

But, Erie City Councilwoman Jasmine Flores has a different demand for the park. Flores wants $5 million of ARP funding to go towards upgrading the outdoor spaces of the park.

The council members will discuss a solution and how to move forward on the park upgrades on Wednesday.