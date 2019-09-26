Erie City Council to get first look at Erie’s financial health at tonight’s Public Study Session

Erie City Council will get their first look at a report on the city’s financial health during a Public Study Session tonight.

That report was put together by a consulting firm out of Philadelphia as part of the state’s Early Intervention Program.

The firm specializes in working with municipalities who are struggling financially.

The firm’s director will present recommendations to the council and Mayor Joe Schember’s administration as they look to address the 2020 budget.

The city is projected to have a budget deficit of over $16 million by 2024, unless steps are taken to balance the budget.

