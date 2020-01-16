Erie City Council to hold study session where all candidates discuss why they are best for the job

Erie City Council has come to a decision on how they will fill the vacant seat.

Council has decided that they will host a study session on January 30th. In that session, each of the now 30 applicants will have two minutes to explain why they are the best candidate. From there, the current council will commence on February 3rd to hold a public vote.

During the first round, each council member is permitted to have one vote for up to three candidates. Once that is complete, each council member will be given one vote for additional rounds of voting until it is determined who will fill the seat.

“Be calm, be cool and come on down and come tell us what you really want and why you want to be a council person.” said Jim Winarski, president of Erie City Council.