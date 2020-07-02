Erie City Council to hold Thursday evening study session

Erie City Council is expected to meet for a study session Thursday evening.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny and Mayor Joe Schember are expected to join council during tonight’s session.

According to the city council president, topics of discussion will be what current efforts is the police department making to help build the relationship with the community., as well as also exploring the possibility of creating a citizen review board.

Council will also be speaking about the fireworks issue and after hours club ordinances.

This study session is expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom