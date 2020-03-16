Erie City Council to make adjustments to Wednesday’s meeting

Adjustments are being made to Erie City Council’s meeting this week due to COVID-19.

City Councilwoman Kathy Schaaf explained during Wednesday’s meeting only four members will be in attendance.

In addition to that, there will not be any committee reports or citizens to be heard.

The members at Wednesday’s meeting will only go over what is on the agenda.

“It’s because of those unanswered questions we just want everybody to be as safe and healthy as possible, so we are doing our social distancing,” said Kathy Schaaf, Erie City Councilwoman.

Schaaf explained the meeting will still be live streamed for those wanting to tune in.