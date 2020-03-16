1  of  7
Breaking News
Breaking: County Executive declares disaster emergency Trudeau closes Canada border to non-citizens Breaking: All non-essential stores to close for next two weeks Presque Isle Downs and Casino suspending operations at midnight Mercyhurst University moving to remote instruction for the remainder of the semester Erie Home and Garden Expo cancelled Trial term suspended for the week
Live Now
To curb spread of coronavirus, massive shutdowns underway across US
Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Erie City Council to make adjustments to Wednesday’s meeting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Adjustments are being made to Erie City Council’s meeting this week due to COVID-19.

City Councilwoman Kathy Schaaf explained during Wednesday’s meeting only four members will be in attendance.

In addition to that, there will not be any committee reports or citizens to be heard.

The members at Wednesday’s meeting will only go over what is on the agenda.

“It’s because of those unanswered questions we just want everybody to be as safe and healthy as possible, so we are doing our social distancing,” said Kathy Schaaf, Erie City Councilwoman.

Schaaf explained the meeting will still be live streamed for those wanting to tune in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar