Erie City Council to meet with potential candidates looking to fill vacant seat

Today, Erie City Council members will meet with more than two dozen potential candidates looking to fill council’s vacant seat.

The vacancy comes from Caz Kwitowski who resigned after being elected as city treasurer.

The current council will meet on February 3rd to hold a public vote.

During the first round, each council member is permitted to have one vote for up to three candidates.

Once that is complete, each council member will be given one vote for additional rounds of voting until it is determined who will fill the seat.