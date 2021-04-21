Erie City Council to vote on budget used for security measures to reopen City Hall

The City of Erie is eager to reopen Erie City Hall, but there are a few things that need to be adjusted before reopening.

Erie City Council members are going to vote on the $250,000 budget that’ll potentially be used for purchasing metal detectors for City Hall security.

Council members will also vote on two other ordinances of $400,000 and $245,000 for additional security measures.

The total $925,000 budget isn’t coming from the American Rescue Plan. The money has been set aside from the 2021 City of Erie budget.

Mayor Joe Schember said that ramping up security is needed for City Hall since there have been some incidents of threats being made in the past.

“It’s really going to be ramped up. We are actually making some change to City Hall so people just can’t walk in and go anywhere. They’ll also be security officers in the lobby. Everyone would have to come in from the State Street entrance,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

City Council members are going to vote on the second reading ordinance of $250,000 and the first reading of the other ordinances tonight at 7:30.