Erie City Council to vote on financial consultant for Erie Water Works deal

A familiar issue will be the topic of discussion for Erie City Council tonight.

Council is scheduled to vote on a contract with Susquehanna Group Advisors Inc. to move forward as a financial consultant for the Erie Water Works deal.

According to the city, the group would not be paid more than $22,000 dollars.

After having discussions during the previous meeting about policies and procedures for naming, co-naming and renaming streets, council will take a look at a resolution that looks establish a new protocol.

Tonight’s meeting will be held virtually and is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.