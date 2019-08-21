Erie City Council to vote on possible recreational area smoking ban

The debate on whether to ban smoking from parks within the city of Erie is expected again during tonight’s City Council Meeting, however this time the ban will look slightly different.

Erie City Council Members are beginning to make their way across the street for tonight’s meeting where they’re expected to vote on prohibiting smoking in recreational areas like parks and playgrounds.

In efforts to encourage better health in the city of Erie, council members will soon vote on whether or not to put a smoking ban in place.

Mayor Joe Schember is a large advocate for this, stating that if this is passed, the city will establish smoking areas.

“I don’t think it’s going to inconvenience anyone for the most part. It’s definitely going to improve the health of the city. We shouldn’t have young kids around smoke, because the second hand smoke is almost just as dangerous as if you’re smoking,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

One of the main purposes for the ban is to protect the health of young children. Health experts explained that any kind of second hand smoke could effect their health.

“It actually causes over one million illnesses in children each year. Some of the things that they are likely particularly at risk for are things like respiratory issues, infections, and ear infections,” said Niki Knopsnyder, Public Health Educator, Erie County Department of Health.

Knopsnyder explained not only is this helping protect the health of children, but the community as a whole.

“There are actually changes in the cardiovascular system that are adverse effects with even just with brief exposures. It can increase someones risk of a heart attack, stroke, or heart disease,” said Knopsnyder.

As for the alcohol ban, that is not completely off the table just yet. Mayor Schember explained he is hoping to see that happen within the next several months.

During tonight’s council meeting, they will also provide what the penalties would be if someone is found violating this. That is if, and when it is passed through council.