Erie City Council to vote on stormwater management fee

The stormwater management fee will soon be in the hands of City Council to vote.

According to Erie City Council Member Liz Allen, the stormwater management fee will generate every five years if council passes the ordinances.

Allen said that the fee varies from $12 to $36 depending on the size of the residential, business and local government properties.

Allen said that a fee is an appropriate way to deal with the costs of maintaining and improving the system in case of a major infrastructure repair.

“With the stormwater management fee we would be making sure that our storm water is maintained, and that we would also have a capital budget or a reserve set aside so that the maintain doesn’t become an emergency fix,” said Liz Allen, Council Member, Erie City Council.

Allen said that the ordinance will be on council’s agenda sometime in two weeks to vote.

