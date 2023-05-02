A bike license law that requires bicycles to be licensed and registered in the city will soon be voted on to determine if it will continue.

The communications office with Erie City Council made a recent post regarding why people could not ride their bikes on the sidewalks. The office cited the “bike operations” and “bike license” ordinance.

Citizens came to city council meetings to talk about the almost 60-year-old ordinance.

The president of city council says he doesn’t know the last time it was enforced.

“Other places have been getting rid of these as well. They’ve seen them for some profiling issues in New Jersey that led to some lawsuits, so a lot of cities are cleaning up their books in regards to these,” said Chuck Nelson, president, Erie City Council.

On Wednesday, Erie City Council will have its final vote to vacate the ordinances.