Erie City Council to work with PennDOT on Bayfront Parkway Project

On Wednesday, Erie City Council officials voted yes on two PennDOT plans for the Bayfront Parkway Project.

The council members approved the agreements regarding the roundabouts, which will be installed on State and Sassafrass Streets. They also approved the maintenance agreement for the bridge to carry over State Street over the Bayfront Parkway.

The council voted 5-2.

“There is going to be some raised crosswalks,” said Liz Allen of the Erie City Council. “I still have some concerns about, overall, how do we get something called a parkway to function like a parkway so we don’t have speeding cars?”

City council members also voted yes on the resolution to transfer funds from the American Rescue Plan to the City of Erie infrastructure and Brownfield Development Fund.

The money will be used to demolish buildings at 140 E. 16th St., which would cost $750,000 and 601-645 W. 12th St., which will cost $1.2 million.

