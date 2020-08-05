Erie City Council unanimously passes club ordinance, requiring clubs to be licensed and inspected yearly

Erie City Council has unanimously passed an ordinance that requires clubs to be licensed and inspected every year.

Through this: after hours clubs, bottle clubs, and dance clubs are required to pay a $300 initial application fee, which includes one inspection. After that, it will be a $200 renewal fee.

From there, businesses will pay an additional $65 for any additional inspections that are needed.

Council also approved a public hearing to discuss a proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to restrict the operation of these businesses to commercial zones.

That public hearing is set to take place on August 19th.