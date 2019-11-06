Erie City Council voices support of bringing community college to Erie

Erie City Council is showing support in bringing a community college to the area.

During today’s meeting, Liz Allen proposed a resolution, stating Erie City Council would back Erie County Council’s decision to bring a community college to the area.

Kathy Schaff, who seconded the motion, explained that she believes it shows unity between the two groups.

“We need a place where anyone can go and can afford a place to learn as much as they can so they can go out and get a good job,” said Kathy Schaff, Councilwoman, Erie City Council.

Mayor Joe Schember also sent a letter to show his support of bringing a community college to the area.