1  of  3
Breaking News
Former Erie Police Officer arrested in Florida for attempting to lure 14-year-old for sex Jury finds James Gilbert guilty of murder in first degree BREAKING NEWS: Second arrest made in social media threat case

Erie City Council voices support of bringing community college to Erie

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Erie City Council is showing support in bringing a community college to the area.

During today’s meeting, Liz Allen proposed a resolution, stating Erie City Council would back Erie County Council’s decision to bring a community college to the area.

Kathy Schaff, who seconded the motion, explained that she believes it shows unity between the two groups.

“We need a place where anyone can go and can afford a place to learn as much as they can so they can go out and get a good job,” said Kathy Schaff, Councilwoman, Erie City Council.

Mayor Joe Schember also sent a letter to show his support of bringing a community college to the area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar