Erie City Council votes unanimously to demolish the Kahkwa Avenue Bridge

Erie City Council voted unanimously to demolish the Kahkwa Avenue Bridge that spans Ravine Drive.

Council voted six to zero this morning to approve the funding for the removal of the bridge.

The city has originally wanted to build an access road to the area served by Ravine Drive.

After neighborhoods raised concerns over the additional traffic and disturbance the proposed access road would create, council agreed to scrap the idea.

Demolition on the bridge is expected to start sometime in July.

“It’s very important for any neighborhood when there’s something new that’s coming out your neighborhood or something that’s going to affect houses around your street. It’s important to speak up,” said David Brennan, Council Member, Erie City Council.

The City has yet to determine whether to replace the bridge with a vehicle or pedestrian only bridge.