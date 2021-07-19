Erie City Councilman hopes to expand Rodger Young Park by using some of the American Rescue Plan funds

Erie City Councilman Michael Keys is hoping to expand the Rodger Young Park by using some of the American Rescue Plan funds.

Keys said that adding a competition level track and field area, an indoor pool, and a new fitness and indoor sports facility would benefit residents in the neighborhoods of the 16501 area.

Keys said that investing more into the park location will establish more value to the underserved communities.

“This is one of the poorest census track in our city and it’s literally fifty percent black and brown people and there’s literally there’s just not too much investment here recently in this part of town and I think it’s a great place where we can make an investment and help everybody,” said Michael Keys, Vice President of Erie City Council.

Keys will meet with his fellow council members to consider putting some of the American Rescue Plan funds into the park.

