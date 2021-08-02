Erie City Councilwoman plans to vote in favor of demolition of Kahkwa Bridge

One City Council member will vote on the demolition of the 101-year-old Kahkwa Bridge.

City Councilwoman Liz Allen plans to vote in favor of the demolition. She said that the bridge is in bad repair, but there is no immediate danger of the bridge falling down.

Allen said that there will be some questions her fellow council members would need to think about once this bridge is knocked down for good.

“Issues will be when will the bridge come down? What’s the timeline for replacing it? And what type of structure will replace it? How much will the new bridge cost and when would that funding come from? So I believe that the neighbors are happy with the decision on not to put in an access road,” said Liz Allen, Councilwoman for Erie City Council.

Councilmembers will vote on the demolition coming this Wednesday.

