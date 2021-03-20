Erie City Firefighters get live training at Perry Hi-way Hose Company

Erie City Firefighters are getting their live training today at Perry Hi-Way Hose Company Station 42.

With the ease of COVID restrictions and an abnormally high number of recruits this year, it makes it a great day to conduct firefighters structural burn training.

“We are completing structural burn session training today so they can have pre-requisites to do their firefighter one certifications later this spring,” said Vance Duncan, Deputy Chief of Training for City of Erie.

One firefighter just started four months ago and said that his team is like a family.

“This training you know it’s smaller than a house, but it’s really good because you open the door and the whole thing there is a fire at the end, and the whole thing is smoke coverage so you have to crawl or else you are going to burn up,” said Greg Tenney, Firefighter.

New deputy chief said that one of the most important things to remember as a firefighter entering a burning building are those 90 degree walls inside making sure the hose is in line to allow enough water supply to that area.

“You have to be able to manipulate that hose line through there and that would be going down the hallway going through the stairwell around tables, chairs and things like that in a normal house,” said Fred Gillespie, Deputy Chief of the Erie Fire Department.

And to simulate the training as if it were in real life.

“You train cutting holes in the rooftop with the saws. You get the saw working and the latter working and you do everything that you are going to do on the job in the training period,” said Greg Tenney, Firefighter.

If you are thinking of becoming a firefighter, the application process will be available beginning April 12th to the 30th.

