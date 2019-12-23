Erie City Hall encouraging residents to support workers affected by Erie Coke

Erie Residents now have a way to donate to the workers affected by the closure of Erie Coke.

The City of Erie is encouraging residents to give back and assist those affected by the closure of Erie Coke. City Hall will be accepting donations on Monday from 8:30am-4:30pm and on Tuesday from 8:30am to noon.

You can leave the donations right at the greeter’s desk and City Hall employees will ensure workers receive them. If you would like to leave a check, they should be made payable to USW Local 3199