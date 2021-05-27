Erie City Hall expected to open June 1st with new security measures in place

Erie City Hall will be opening soon with some new security measures next week.

Visitors to City Hall will have to go through metal detectors at the State Street entrance and the 7th and Peach Street police entrance.

The City of Erie’s million dollar capital budget approval by members of Erie City Council is being used to ramp up security measures.

As soon as visitors walk through the metal detectors, they will put their belongings in an x-ray machine used to detect suspicious items.

Three security guards will be on site from Valentis Security Services. City Hall will have a lobby ambassador that will help alleviate the fear if someone were to come to City Hall to do harm.

“I know my administrative assistant felt threatened a couple times. There’s a large opening, a desk, a large opening that somebody could jump through.” Mayor Joe Schember said.

Going through the security will keep staff members safe and some say it’s long overdue.

“We’ve looked at the history dating back since 2001, the city has been looking into different safety protocols, so this is a long time coming.” said A.J. Antolik, employee with the City of Erie’s Public Works.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny says the police entrance at 7th and Peach Street wasn’t ever locked until the May 30, 2020 riots. Chief Spizarny says the security will keep police operations separated from the city hall operations.

“We’re just transporting prisoners around to interview rooms and stuff like that.” Chief Spizarny said.

The new 24-hour security system will also have a video intercom for the Erie Police Department. Erie City Hall is expected to open to the public on Tuesday, June 1st.