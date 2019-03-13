Erie City Hall looking for multiple greeter volunteers

You know of the Walmart greeter, but what about the City Hall greeter? City Hall is now looking for multiple volunteers to work the floor.

Citizens Relations Manager Mas Sala says the program is in line with Mayor Joe Schember’s attempt to make City Hall a friendly place for visitors. Volunteers will be placed on four different shifts throughout the day.

Sala says, “We’re very anxious; this is an extension of the customer service of the Citizen Response Unit. This is in line with what else we wanted to accomplish.”

There are four two-hour shifts available each day; Monday to Friday, which means City Hall has the ability to bring aboard up to 20 different volunteers in a 1 wk period if each volunteer was only interested in volunteering for one, two-hour shift each week.

If you are interested in learning more about the position, you can contact Mas Sala at 814-870-1111 or send an email to msala@erie.pa.us.