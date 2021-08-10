Erie City Hall mandates masks for everyone entering or leaving the facility

Beginning Tuesday August 10th, the Schember Administration has mandated everyone to wear a mask when entering and leaving City Hall.

Mayor Joe Schember said that this comes after Erie County reached a substantial transmission rate of COVID.

The mayor believes that those who are vaccinated like himself can still carry and pass on the virus.

Therefore the mayor is asking everyone to wear a mask at all times when entering and exiting City Hall.

“COVID-19 has increased recently not only the people ill, but the number of deaths is very concerning and I think the right thing to do is put your mask on if you’re around other people,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

