Erie City Mission adjusting operations due to COVID-19

The Erie City Mission is changing the way they operate in light of the recent situation.

Director of Operations, Darrell Smith, says their administrative staff is able to work from home.

When it comes to direct care they have implemented a few changes. Lunches will now go from a sit down meal to bagged lunches for about 150 people. There will still be 90 beds available for those who need them.

“We can’t even really require that they stay in the shelter. We’re certainly suggesting it and making it available by the way the shelter is completely full right now. And we’re bringing their lunches to them,” Darrel Smith, Director of Operations.

Smith added they are trying to socially distance everyone staying at the shelter.