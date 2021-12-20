Erie City Mission continues providing holiday meals to those in need

Erie City Mission continues to serve those in need providing meals for the holidays to members of the community.

Dozens of Erie residents were lining up this morning for holiday meals. Several of these residents said that they appreciate the work that the City Mission is doing.

Erie City Mission is spreading holiday cheer by giving away free meals and turkeys to those in need.

“It’s super important. It really allows its pricy for a meal like that for the whole family. So it allows some extra space in people’s budgets to either put that money towards Christmas gifts, bills, or whatever else they need,” said Andy Kerr, Chaplain for Erie City Mission.

Dozens of Erie residents lined up on 11th Street for the meals on December 20th. The event began at 10 a.m.

The Erie City Mission chaplain said that despite a large crowd of people on Thanksgiving, they had leftover canned goods and turkeys.

One volunteer who has served at the City Mission for more than three years said it feels right to make the holidays easier for members of the community.

“It’s awesome. It makes my heart go pitter patter,” said Katie Hamilton, Volunteer at Erie City Mission.

Those receiving meals for the holidays said that the Erie City Mission has helped them through difficult times.

“Allowing some people to get some holiday food for their family and this is my first time being here, but I really do appreciate everything they’ve done. It really helps my family,” said James Branch, Erie Resident.

Branch said that the meals allow him to focus on spending time with his family this Christmas.

“It’s going to be my mother. We’ll all be together,” said Branch.

City Mission volunteers handed out meals until they ran out of food.