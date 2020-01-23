Erie City Mission gearing up for Knockout Homelessness, Round 13

The Erie City Mission and Lou Bizzarro Sr., a local Erie boxing legend, are gearing up for the 13th installment of Knockout Homelessness

The event, Knockout Homelessness, Round 13, is an annual fundraiser that strives to increase awareness of homelessness and also to raise money to support the Samaritan Care Men’s Shelter at the City Mission.

Here’s a look at this year’s fight card for the 2020 event:

Lou Bizzarro vs. Paul Vojtek, the CEO/CFO of Erie Water Works

Lou Bizzarro Jr. vs. Patrick Fisher, Executive Director of the Erie Arts and Culture.

“John Boy” Bizzarro vs. Aaron Hertel, Co-founder of Hertel & Brown Physical and Aquatic Therapy.

The event is set for Tuesday, February 18, at 6:00pm. It will take place at the Bayfront Convention Center.