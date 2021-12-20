Get your free turkey: Erie City Mission handing out free turkeys to those in need

Erie City Mission continues to serve those in need, providing meals for the holidays to members of our community.

Dozens of Erie residents lined up on 11th Street for the meals starting at 10 a.m. Monday morning.

The Erie City Mission Chaplain says despite a large crowd of people on Thanksgiving, they had left over meals and turkeys.

Volunteers say they felt giving away free meals would help make the holidays a little easier for people.

“It is super important, it really allows, it’s pricy for a meal like that for the whole family, so it allows some extra space in people’s budgets to either put that money towards Christmas gifts or bills or whatever else they need,” said Andy Kerr, Chaplain, Erie City Mission.

The holiday meal giveaway is first come, first served and the Mission says they will continue to hand out the meals until they run out.