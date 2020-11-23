Erie City Mission holding annual Turkey Giveaway

It’s that time of year again when local nonprofits and community organizations lend a hand to families giving thanks.

Yoselin Person was live outside the Erie City Mission for one of the most popular Thanksgiving giveaways in the area.

Thanksgiving is just days away, but with the pandemic at hand, many people will be spending the holiday alone this year.

Now, more than ever, people could use a little extra help putting food on the table.

The annual Turkey Giveaway at the Erie City Mission provides everything you need to enjoy a tasty Thanksgiving meal.

If you need a little help this Thanksgiving, you can head down to the city mission located at 1017 French Street in downtown Erie. Doors open at 9 a.m. this morning, but in years past we’ve seen lines starting around 6 a.m.

You will need a mask and your ID to receive a ready-to-cook dinner and the sidewalk will be marked off to help everyone in line maintain social distancing.