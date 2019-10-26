Erie City Mission holds annual banquet Friday evening as well as show off new location

A non-profit showing off their new location by holding a special dinner tonight.

The Erie City Mission holding their annual banquet tonight. It’s an opportunity for the Erie City Mission to show donors and supporters what accomplishments have been made over the past year.

Darrell Smith, the Chief Operating Officer at the City Mission, says they’re thankful for the community’s support.

“All the programs we do, really to take care of the people here in Erie and our philosophy being our city our mission.” Smith said.

The Erie City Mission first opened its doors in 1911