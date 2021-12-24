Erie City Mission holds Christmas dinner and chapel service for homeless individuals

The Erie City Mission held a chapel service and a Christmas dinner for those in need this holiday.

The service on Friday Morning included the Christmas story then followed by a dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The mission’s usual goal is to feed between 140 and 170 individuals.

The mission has been serving the community for 103 years and Friday was just as special as the first time the Erie City Mission left its mark in Erie.

“It’s a blessing to be able to do this for the public and we’ve been doing it for 103 years, basically. We’re still moving forward with trying to serve the public.” said Curtis Jones, Erie City Mission Program Coordinator.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The mission has seen an increase in individuals coming for meals since closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.