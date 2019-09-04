Erie City Mission names new buildings after four philanthropist groups at private ceremony

The Erie City Mission honored four local philanthropist groups at a private ceremony this afternoon.

The groups honored include Thomas B. Hagen, Mary Lincoln, the McGarvey Family, and Wabtec Corporation.

The Erie City Mission has been working on their building’s expansion for the past nine years. The recently built dining hall, chapel, tower cross, and courtyard areas are now named after the four groups.

“It’s so exciting. I mean, it gives more depth and more of a story to what we do at the mission. There will be other naming’s in the future,” said Steve Westbrook, CEO, Erie City Mission.

The Erie City Mission is 95 percent privately funded. They provide intervention programs for men, women, and children.