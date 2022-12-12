There’s a new boss coming to the Erie City Mission, but he’s no stranger to the staff and clients who go there.

Longtime staff member Daryl Smith has been named to succeed Steve Westbrook as CEO, who is leaving town for family reasons.

Smith has worked as the chief operating officer (COO) and director of men’s ministries at the mission in recent years.

He told us he doesn’t see a need for big changes with an organization already running pretty well.

“We were really focused on our primary core values. The policies that we’ve already put into place reflect that, and I think we’re doing a good job. We’ll pretty much continue, just tighten it up a little bit, but for sure continue being who we’ve been,” said Darrell Smith, incoming CEO, Erie City Mission.

Smith takes over his new duties Jan. 1, 2023.