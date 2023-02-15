On Wednesday, we learned more from a local environmentalist on the potential impact this derailment could have on our region.

Officials from the Erie Water Authority said this has no impact on our water supply

However, environmentalists said this derailment could have a regional impact on air quality.

The eastern Ohio train derailment has sparked conversation in surrounding areas.

Pennsylvania and Ohio governors ordered evacuations of all homes within a one-to-two-mile area around the derailment site on both sides of the state line.

Vinyl chloride is an industrial gas that is used to manufacture polyvinyl chloride products.

The CEO of Erie Water Works reassured the community, he said the derailment does not impact our local water supply.

“The Great Lakes basin is an area that the water naturally flows back into Lake Erie. Of course, that’s our source. With that water flowing south, away from Lake Erie, it really doesn’t pose any threat to the water supply that we use to distribute to our customers,” said Paul Vojtek, CEO Erie Water Works.

He said Erie Water Works has an advanced water filtration system that also tests the water for impurities.

“We do actually check for that. We test for that quarterly, the chemical that came out of those tankers. We’ve never had any indication that we have that in our water, and from that specific accident it would never make its way up to our water supply,” Vojtek explained.

One environmentalist said while the train derailment does not have a direct impact on our water supply, it draws attention to a larger issue.

“What most prominently they ship here are plastic pellets. They do get released into the environment. We find them in the thousands if not tens of thousands within our streams. It’s just one of the other ways that plastics pollute our environment,” said Sherri Mason, Director of Sustainability at Penn State Behrend.

Dr. Mason said this incident is important because it could lead to more regulations on the transportation of hazardous chemicals.