Erie City residents voice concerns about snow mounds accumulating on city streets and sidewalks

Erie residents are voicing their concerns about snow mounds accumulating on city streets and sidewalks.

Meanwhile the city streets department latest effort is to give more attention to the areas with large snow piles.

Several city residents said that recently it has been difficult to navigate their neighborhoods with snow mounds.

The director of public works said that the Erie City Streets Department is directing their attention to areas with large snow mounds on Wednesday.

Erie Police and the Erie City Streets Department are holding car owners who neglected to move their vehicles accountable.

Earlier this week the city towed 25 cars, ticketed 26 cars, and 40 car owners responded to police officers request and moved their vehicles.

“We’re focusing on moving those high snow mounds we’re knocking, and intersections that are causing issues and we’re going to be focusing on that until we get most of those or all of them addressed,” said Chuck Zysk, Director of Public Works for the City of Erie.

After weeks of heavy snowfall, several residents spoke during the city council meeting to voice their concerns about accumulated snow.

One city resident said that property or business owners should also be held accountable for shoveling their sidewalks.

“Any business should be required as part of getting their permit to demonstrate they have a plan for clearing the sidewalk,” said Freda Tepfer, Erie City Resident.

One legally blind resident said that in the last several weeks it has been difficult to navigate city streets in her neighborhood.

“My poor dog doesn’t understand what is going on. He’s not taught to walk in the street. To him that’s a dangerous place to be which it is, but that’s where I have to walk,” said Shelly Rhodes, Erie City Resident.

