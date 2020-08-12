Erie City School District to vote on school reopening plan

Today, members of the Erie School Board will hold a vote on their revised reopening plan.

Yoselin Person was live outside of the school district’s headquarters with more on what this vote could mean for teachers, parents and students in Erie.

Some big decisions could be made today about how, when and where students in Erie will be returning to class.

In the district’s revised reopening plan, they propose having all students begin the year remotely on September 8th and continue remotely through the first quarter. Some isolated in-person options would be available for students with special needs.

One big issue the board is facing is inadequate ventilation at several of the district’s buildings, which could help the spread of COVID-19.

According to the district’s website, the decision was prompted by those ventilation issues, as well as, “the ever-evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising case counts in Erie County.”

While education is important, board members say that keeping the districts more than 13,000 students and staff members safe is the top priority.

The final decision on this reopening plan will be decided later today. We will continue to bring you the latest on this.