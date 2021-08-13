Erie City Schools finalizing construction projects before classes start

More than two years ago $88.8 million was invested into facility upgrades to all City of Erie school buildings.

Neal Brokman, the executive director of operations, said the progress a success.

“Between what was already authorized as well as the federal dollars, we definitely have been able to address the needs of our district,” said Brokman. “The goal is to make sure all of our buildings are warm, safe and dry, and with our money as the federal dollars we are definitely going to be able to do that.”

Several Erie schools will have a new ventilation system which uses ultraviolet lights to help kill viruses and bacteria. The new ventilation system is helping to ensure parent their children are safe returning to the classroom this fall

“It’s upgrading what we already had to what is new for right now,” Brokman said, “as well as really recapturing some of those spaces that, because of COVID[-19], we couldn’t use because the ventilation system just wasn’t adequate.”

In addition to upgrades at Erie High there are renovations happening at buildings across the district.

“Construction projects happening at Wilson as part of the fire remediation,” Brokman said. “We’ve got construction projects happening at Pfeiffer-Burleigh, which is a new boiler as well as an emergency generator. We’ve got a new emergency generator going in at Grover Cleveland.”

Other construction projects continue across the Erie School District, including parking lot renovations at Strong Vincent Middle School this September.

