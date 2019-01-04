Erie city small businesses may now apply for 'Flagship Fund' loans up to $5,000 Video

The city of Erie is looking to support local businesses with a newly developed grant program. Applications are now available for the Flagship Fund.

Start-ups and established businesses located within city limits are welcome to apply to receive up to $5,000. The grant program is meant to sustain a healthy business culture and improve the quality of life in the city.

Eligible companies must have ten or fewer employees and make less than $500,000 in annual revenue.

Brett Wiler, City of Erie Business Development Officer, says, "You'll recall the program was established to provide financial assistance to support market-ready products and services that enhance the City of Erie's reputation for innovation and creativity."

Online applications will be accepted through January 31st. To learn more or to apply, click here.