Erie City Streets Department sees success from snow emergency efforts

City officials are calling this weekend’s snow emergency a success.

The Erie City Streets Department has towed more than a dozen cars from several neighborhoods.

Here is more on the city’s efforts to clear off the roads.

On February 8th, the Erie City Streets Department and Erie Police will ticket and tow cars from the lower west side.

Mayor Joe Schember declared a snow emergency this past weekend. This means that odd even parking regulations were in effect all weekend long.

This was all in an effort to effectively plow more city streets so that emergency vehicles can get through.

“This weekend was a success with help from the Erie Police Department. We were able to tow 17 cars and we issued 45 tickets and we were able to get approximately 80 vehicles moved just by knocking on doors,” said Chuck Zysk, Director of Public Works for the City of Erie.

One representative from the Erie City Streets Department said that many residents were cooperative, however plow workers still faced some changes.

“A lot of people came out and moved their cars and they’d have to use their sirens, and people were complying, but it still was very challenging. We had a lot of roads we couldn’t get down, and we had to double back to get and still some of them we couldn’t get through,” said Jeff Gibbens,

City officials said that special street operations will continue on February 8th on the lower west side on streets without odd even parking regulations.

“West 4th from Myrtle to Liberty posted. West 7th from Myrtle to Liberty and West 5th from Myrtle to Cranberry and West 8th Street from Liberty to Chestnut. So all of those areas are posted for special street operations,” said Zysk.

City Streets Officials said that if you have received a notice then you should move your vehicle.

Erie Police will be handing out parking tickets.