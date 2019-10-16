Erie City Water Authority awarded $32 million loan for major Erie water project

According to Senator Dan Laughlin, a major water system project in Erie was awarded $32 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) today, October 16, 2019.

The Erie City Water Authority was awarded the low-interest loan toward a major four-phase water system project to correct deficiencies including inadequate pumping capacity and lack of water storage facilities.

The overall project includes: replacement of all eight pumps and installation of a sodium hypochlorite feed system and emergency power back up at the Cherry Street Pump Station; numerous upgrades to the Wasielewski Water Treatment Plant; upgrades to the Asbury Pump Station; and, construction of a new 1 million gallon storage tank at the South Booster Tank site.

“The project will replace deteriorating water lines and upgrade equipment to ensure that customers have access to a continuous flow of safe water,” Senator Laughlin said. “This PENNVEST funding will help the Authority to address water flow issues and meet state regulation, while easing the financial burden that otherwise would have fallen on ratepayers.”

PENNVEST financing is provided through the use of federal funding and prior bond issues by the state. It is not supported by the state’s General Fund budget, which covers the daily operations and services of the Commonwealth.

State Representatives Ryan Bizzaro, Bob Merski, and Pat Harkins (all D-Erie) have announced that this loan will ensure that Erie residents continue to enjoy reliable access to safe drinking water, as the loan will fund projects that will enhance service for more than 57,000 residents.

“Ensuring a safe, reliable water supply depends on smooth, coordinated functioning of multiple systems, from pumps and chlorination equipment to treatment, testing and storage facilities,” Rep. Merski said. “This funding is essential to help us address long-standing issues such as pump stations that are at the end of their useable lives and an 80-year-old treatment plant building long overdue for upgrades.”

Rep. Harkins agreed, noting, “The water authority has already invested more than $60 million in upgrading filtration equipment and standby power. The new financing builds on those improvements by addressing plant infrastructure issues, remedying code violations and expanding water storage to ensure Erie and surrounding towns have a plentiful, continuous supply.”

Bizzarro added that the funding allows Erie to continue to fulfill its most important duties to residents.

“Safeguarding public and community health is the number 1 priority for government,” Rep. Bizzaro said. “The funding announced today enables Erie to do just that while also tending to critical infrastructure needs. The projects funded will ensure that when residents turn on their tap, they receive the clean, safe drinking water they deserve and have a right to expect – now and for decades to come.”

The loan has a term of 240 months and a rate of 1% during the interest-only period and first five years of amortization, increasing to 1.739% from years six to maturity.