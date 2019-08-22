Erie classified as emerging 2030 district

Due to the work the city of Erie is doing to better improve the local environment, the city is now being classified as an emerging 2030 district.

In efforts to quality for this, the city of Erie is receiving the Beacon Award from the Green Building Alliance.

Erie is the first city to ever receive this award, which helps with the years of work the city has done to become a 2030 district.

One leader helping the city reach that status explained the benefits that come along with it.

“We’re reducing the emissions from cars and vehicles on the road so you have cleaner air. So then people have a healthier (life), you breathe easier. It’s about increasing green spaces, so people can get outside, and be healthy, and enjoy nature,” said Sarah Peelman, Arborist and Sustainability Coordinator, City of Erie.

Erie could become the 23rd city in the country to be awarded as a 2030 district.