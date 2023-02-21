(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A club in Erie recently was raided for allegedly selling alcohol without a license.

Officers from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement served a search warrant at “The Attic” on West 26th Street at about 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 18.

More than 80 liters of liquor and 10 gallons of “malt or brewed beverages” allegedly were seized during the search. More than $1,400 in cash also was seized, a PSP report said. Criminal charges are pending.

PSP was assisted by the Erie Police Department SWAT, Erie Fire inspectors, Erie code enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service.