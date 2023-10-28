First responders and veterans were able to take the time to ensure their legal documents were in order should a tragedy ever strike.

The Erie Bar Association held their 9th annual Wills for Heroes event.

This program was created by the association after the tragedy of 9/11. They prepare estate planning documents for first responders and veterans at no cost.

Each person had the opportunity to have a free last will and testament done along with a free power of attorney and health care power of attorney.

“It takes care of your family and your wishes and I know it’s something that’s overwhelming to people they don’t like to talk about their potential demise but is very important to do and the process is very easy,” said Melissa Shirey, chair of the Erie County Bar Association Wills for Heroes.

If you would like to learn about their next or virtual events, you can visit their website here.