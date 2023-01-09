The Erie County Coroner is ruling the death of an Erie man as accidental after being hit by a train over the weekend.

The coroner’s office says 35-year-old James Ziperri died of blunt force trauma after being struck by the train.

City of Erie Chief of Police Dan Spizarny said according to video footage, Ziperri was sitting on the tracks and jumped out of the way while trying to grab his belongings but was unable to do so.

The accident happened on Saturday, Jan. 7 just before 3 p.m. In the area of Greengarden Boulevard and West 16th Street.